Turin hospital 1st in EU for liver transplants (2)

Turin, July 17 - Turin's Molinette Hospital's liver transplant centre has crossed the 3,000 transplant mark becoming the top such centre in Europe, Director Mauro Salizzoni said Monday. The first transplant was on a 44-year-old man in October 1990 and the latest on a 55-year-old affected by cirrhosis this morning. Ten years on from their operation, 73 of 100 patients are still alive, Salizzoni said. Molinette is one of the world's top transplant hospitals.