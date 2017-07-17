'Ius soli' migrant kid citizenship law put off 'till autumn'

Rome
17/07/2017
Rome, July 17 - A 'ius soli' bill granting the children of regular immigrants citizenship if they are born on Italian soil and have completed five years in the Italian school system has been put off until the autumn, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said at the weekend. "Unfortunately, we'll have to put the bill off, the numbers aren't there" he said, vowing to make it a priority when parliament comes back after the summer recess. Gentiloni said he could not risk a confidence vote on the controversial measure as the junior government partner, the centre-right Popular Area (AP), are against the bill. Ius soli is Latin for law of the soil. Newspapers said Monday the bill would probably go onto a "dead-end" track in parliament and would be put off until the next legislature.
