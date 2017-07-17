Wildfires still raging, Capalbio hit

Rome, July 17 - Wildfires, many linked to arson, were still raging across central and southern Italy Monday after the liberal-left seaside watering hole of Capalbio was hit Sunday. Two campsites had to be evacuated at Capalbio, where many of Italy's leftwing politicians and intellectuals gather each summer. A firefighter in Pistoia was taken ill after fighting fires for several hours. The Lazio regional government said it would ask for a state of emergency to be declared because of the fires. Fires were still blazing on Mt Vesuvius near Naples, on the island of Elba, the Tremiti Islands, and at Olbia in sardinia. A fire next to a disabled home at Anguillara led to two people suffering from smoke inhalation. The hot weather that has fanned the flames was replaced in many parts by high winds on Sunday. Beachgoers at Ostia near Rome were hit by a tornado that swept away deckchairs and sun recliners.