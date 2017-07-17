Berlusconi says no deal with Renzi

Rome
17/07/2017
Rome, July 17 - Former premier and opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said at the weekend he would not be making any pre- or post-election deals with ex-premier and ruling centre-left DEmocratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. "I categorically rule any deal with Renzi out," said the three-time premier and media magnate. The declaration was welcomed by Berlusconi's ally, the anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League, and by the PD. The next general election, expected early next year, is expected to produce a hung parliament, polls show.
