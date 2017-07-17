More controls but no barriers at Brenner - Vienna (2)

Bolzano

Interior minister Sobotka to visit border later today

Bolzano, July 17 - Austria will step up controls at its Brenner border crossing with Italy but will for the moment not put up any barriers, the Tiroler Tageszeitung daily said Monday ahead of an inspection later today by Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka. Sobotka will be accompanied by Tyrol Governor Guenther Platter, who yesterday reaffirmed his request for a "European mission" to Italy to limit the arrival of migrants from Africa. Currently 80-100 Austrian police control the area around the Brenner Pass but not the border itself. They will probably be boosted, the daily said, by officers from other parts of Austria. A barrier, if needed, could be erected within 12-24 hours, it said.

