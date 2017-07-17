Redford, Fonda to get career Golden Lions

Venice, July 17 - Robert Redford and Jane Fonda will be awarded Golden Lions for career achievement at this year's Venice Film Festival, organisers said Monday. The 74th Venice film fest runs August 30 to September 9 in the lagoon city. The career lions will be given to the two Hollywood legends on Friday September 1, before a showing, out of competition, of Our Souls at Night, directed by Ritesh Batra and starring Redford and Fonda. The Netflix film has been produced by Redford.