Jail breakers caught

Messina, July 14 - Three inmates who broke out of a jail at Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto near Messina Thursday were caught in the area on Frida, local sources said. They were serving terms ranging between five and six years for crimes linked to drug addiction, police said. The three tore off a cast-iron window frame and fled, police said. Prison union SAPPE said the break-out was "inevitable" given the allegedly slack security at the jail.