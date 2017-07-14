Soccer: Bonucci set for Milan move (3)

Milan

Milan, July 14 - Juventus and Italy centre back Leonardo Bonucci has agreed to join AC Milan in a shock move, sources said Friday. The details of the deal are set to be ironed out Friday, sources said. Bonucci was greeted with loud applause from fans as he drove into Milan headquarters, Casa Milan, to sign the deal Friday afternoon. The Viterbo-born 30-year-old has played 227 time for Juve since 2010, helping them to a record six straight Serie A titles and a record three straight Italian Cup titles. He has 70 Italy caps, also since 2010. Juve are pushing for 50 million euros for the 2016 Serie A player of the year but Milan want to get that down to about 35 million, sources close to the talks said.

