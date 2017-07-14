Homes evacuated amid fire at Sciacca (4)

Agrigento, July 14 - A number of homes were evacuated in the town of Sciacca in Sicily after wildfires encroached into the town centre Friday, local sources said. Three blocks of flats housing 40 families were evacuated. Cars were also at risk of being engulfed by the flames, the sources said. A number of Canadair water-dumping planes are in action over the area, backing up fire crews and forest rangers. A school was evacuated. Smoke reached the upper floors of buildings. Homes were also evacuated at Gioia Tauro in Calabria because of a fire at a waste dump. More than 20 air interventions were requested Friday. In the southern Tuscan Maremma area, a huge fire was burning in the zone of Castiglione della Pescaia, a popular tourist area. A week ago someone set a fire there that went on to destroy some 160 hectares of Mediterranean brush. Wildfires were still raging across other parts of southern Italy including on Mt Vesuvius near Naples where the army is helping out fire crews. Two men died in Calabria while trying to put out the fires Thursday. Many of the fires are linked to arson and Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe has brought down the wrath of God on "those who kill the environment". The situation on Vesuvius was said to be improving slightly. Two arsonists were arrested near Rome Friday. Civil Protection chief Fabrizio Curcio called for stiffer penalties for arsonists. Justice Undersecretary Cosimo Maria Ferri said they were already strong but the government was ready to raise them. About 1,000 people were evacuated because of encroaching fires in the Gallura area of Sardinia Friday. Some 44 fires were active in the Cosenza area of Calabria but the situation there was said to be improving slightly.