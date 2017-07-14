4 women killed, 1 fighting for life in 24 hrs (2)

Rome, July 14 - Four women were killed and one left fighting for her life by ex husbands and boyfriends across Italy in the last 24 hours. The wave of femicides spurred Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini to urge authorities to "try to stop the horror" while the Telefono Rosa (Pink Telephone) domestic-violence hotline said "there are too many femicides, the political world is ignoring them". In Bari, 48-year-old Donata De Bello was stabbed to death by her 32-year-old partner Marco Basile. In Montepulciano, an Italian man stabbed his ex-wife to death in the house she was working as a carer in Thursday night, on the eve of a hearing in separation proceedings. The 56-year-old factory worker snatched up a kitchen knife and pursued his ex, a 42-year-old Romanian, through the house before inflicting wounds from which she died in hospital, police said. After long talks over the phone, the man, originally from Catania but resident in Chiusi, agreed to give himself up at the local Carabinieri barracks. Montepulciano Mayor Andrea Rossi said "the man was known to social services, he'd been employed on socially useful work schemes on more than one occasion". Meanwhile there was a suspected murder-suicide in Rome Friday after an elderly couple were found dead in the upscale Monteverde district. The 79-year-old husband killed himself by jumping from their fifth-floor flat while the 81-year-old wife dead on the floor, her head wrapped in a plastic bag. The couple were said to have had a series of health problems. The husband, Luigi Biasini, is believed to have acted in the belief that his worsening health would stop him giving his wife, Mirella Fiaccarini, the care she needed. In Cagliari, an Italian man battered his girlfriend bloody early Friday and then committed suicide when he thought she was dead. Riccardo Manau, 25, threw himself off a highway bridge and died while his girlfriend, 26-year-old Manuela Picci, is in a drug-induced coma at the Sardinian capital's Brotzu Hospital. The altercation and attack took place in the couple's car near the city soccer stadium. The man hit her several times in the face, police said. On Thursday, at Dragoni near Caserta, 49-year-old Maria Tino was shot to death by the boyfriend she was planning on leaving.