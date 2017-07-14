Bank of Italy raises 2017 growth forecast to 1.4% (3)

Rome, July 14 - The Bank of Italy on Friday raised its 2017 growth forecast by 0.5%, to 1.4% from 0.9% in January, citing a boost in consumer spending and investments. The central bank also raised next year's forecast, to 1.3%. The Bank of Italy said the forecasts had been made in light of the European central Bank continuing its current expansionary policies, and could change if the ECB were to change those policies. The Italian central banks said it saw both consumer spending and investments growing at "relatively steady rates".