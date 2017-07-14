Bank of Italy raises 2017 growth forecast to 1.4% (3)

Rome
14/07/2017
Rome, July 14 - The Bank of Italy on Friday raised its 2017 growth forecast by 0.5%, to 1.4% from 0.9% in January, citing a boost in consumer spending and investments. The central bank also raised next year's forecast, to 1.3%. The Bank of Italy said the forecasts had been made in light of the European central Bank continuing its current expansionary policies, and could change if the ECB were to change those policies. The Italian central banks said it saw both consumer spending and investments growing at "relatively steady rates".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online