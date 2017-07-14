Rome bans centurions (2)

Rome
14/07/2017
Rome, July 14 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday banned fake centurions from hustling tourists in the historic centre of the Italian capital. The new ordinance is valid around the Colosseum, Forum, Trevi Fountain and the rest of the centre until October 31 and carries a fine of 400 euros for centurions who flout it. There have been a number of bans on the centurions, who are popular with tourists, over the years.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online