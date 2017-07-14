Rome bans centurions (2)

Rome, July 14 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday banned fake centurions from hustling tourists in the historic centre of the Italian capital. The new ordinance is valid around the Colosseum, Forum, Trevi Fountain and the rest of the centre until October 31 and carries a fine of 400 euros for centurions who flout it. There have been a number of bans on the centurions, who are popular with tourists, over the years.