Rome

Lotti questioned in CONSIP case

For about an hour

Lotti questioned in CONSIP case

Rome, July 14 - Sports Minister Luca Lotti was questioned for about an hour in the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft case Friday. In the case, the close aide to former premier Matteo Renzi is is suspected of tipping of CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni about the probe. Marroni has said it was Lotti who tipped him off, allowing him to clear his office of bugs, but Lotti denies this. Lotti said before questioning he was "sure the truth will come out". "The serenity I have within because I know the truth...won't stop me continuing in my work and trying to give a hand to sport in Italy and sports associations," he said. "I repeat, I think that in the end the truth will come out". Lotti survived no-confidence motions tabled because of the probe in March.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Op. Scala Reale, le foto degli arrestati

Op. Scala Reale, le foto degli arrestati

Incendio Parco della Sila, preso un piromane

Incendio Parco della Sila, trovato il responsabile

Messina, autoerotismo in strada, denunciato 31enne

Messina, autoerotismo in strada, denunciato 31enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33