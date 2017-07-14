Silvia's House to open in Leopardi home

Recanati, July 14 - Silvia's House in the former mansion of great 19th-century Romantic poet Giacomo Leopardo is set to open to the public in his Marche home town of Recanati. The quarters in the Leopardi family mansion's former stables where Leopardi's muse Teresa Fattorini lived will open on Sunday July 16. 'A Silvia' (To Silvia) is one of the poet's best-loved works. 'Silvia' was his pet name for Fattorini, the daughter of the Leopardi family's coach driver.