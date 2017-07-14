Recanati

Silvia's House to open in Leopardi home

Poet's muse former quarters visitable by public from Sunday

Silvia's House to open in Leopardi home

Recanati, July 14 - Silvia's House in the former mansion of great 19th-century Romantic poet Giacomo Leopardo is set to open to the public in his Marche home town of Recanati. The quarters in the Leopardi family mansion's former stables where Leopardi's muse Teresa Fattorini lived will open on Sunday July 16. 'A Silvia' (To Silvia) is one of the poet's best-loved works. 'Silvia' was his pet name for Fattorini, the daughter of the Leopardi family's coach driver.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Op. Scala Reale, le foto degli arrestati

Op. Scala Reale, le foto degli arrestati

Incendio Parco della Sila, preso un piromane

Incendio Parco della Sila, trovato il responsabile

Messina, autoerotismo in strada, denunciato 31enne

Messina, autoerotismo in strada, denunciato 31enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33