FIOM gets first woman leader (4)

Rome, July 14 - The militant FIOM engineering workers' union got its first woman head Friday as Francesca Re David was elected chief with 90% of the votes, replacing outgoing and long-time head Maurizio Landini. "This is an extraordinary moment," said Re David. "I know what my mandate is, it is precise, and it is to build together a contractual line" taking into consideration "the new ways of working we will put into the field". She told Landini, "it's not goodbye,, we still expect a lot from you". She gave her predecessor a watch with the FIOM logo on and a lucky horn token. FIOM has waged many labour battles over the years and Landini clashed several times with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne. FIOM is the engineering section of the CGIL trade union federation, Italy's largest and most leftwing union. CGIL, too, is led by a woman, Susanna Camusso.