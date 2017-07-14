Dario Argento writing Dylan Dog

Rome

Rome, July 14 - An edition of the cult Dylan Dog comic written by slasher film director Dario Argento will be published in October 2018, the comic's writer Roberto Recchioni said Friday. "It's almost finished and then it will take about a year to publish it," he told Italian radio. The edition should come out in time for next year's Lucca Comics and Games fest, he said.

