Rome

Murder-suicide in Rome (3)

Wife found with head in plastic bag, husband in death leap

Rome, July 14 - There was a suspected murder-suicide in Rome Friday after an elderly couple were found dead in the upscale Monteverde district. The 79-year-old husband killed himself by jumping from their fifth-floor flat while the 81-year-old wife dead on the floor, her head wrapped in a plastic bag. The couple were said to have had a series of health problems. The husband, Luigi Biasini, is believed to have acted in the belief that his worsening health would stop him giving his wife, Mirella Fiaccarini, the care she needed.

