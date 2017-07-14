Rome

Mithras piece returns to Diocletian's Baths

Art cops recover fragment

Rome, July 14 - A fragment of a bas-relief shoiwng the god Mithras killing the bull has returned to Rome's Baths of Diocletian after being recovered by Italy's crack art cops following its theft last year. The newly restored marble bas relief is worth some two million euros, sources said.

