Homes evacuated amid fire at Sciacca (2)

Agrigento
14/07/2017
Agrigento, July 14 - A number of homes were evacuated in the town of Sciacca in Sicily after wildfires encroached into the town centre Friday, local sources said. Cars were also at risk of being engulfed by the flames, the sources said. A number of Canadair water-dumping planes are in action over the area, backing up fire crews and forest rangers. A school was evacuated. Smoke has reached the upper floors of buildings.
