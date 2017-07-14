Soccer: Bonucci set for Milan move (2)

Milan, July 14 - Juventus and Italy centre back Leonardo Bonucci has agreed to join AC Milan in a shock move, sources said Friday. The details of the deal are set to be ironed out Friday, sources said. The Viterbo-born 30-year-old has played 227 time for Juve since 2010, helping them to a record six straight Serie A titles and a record three straight Italian Cup titles. He has 70 Italy caps, also since 2010. Juve are pushing for 50 million euros for the 2016 Serie A player of the year but Milan want to get that down to about 35 million, sources close to the talks said.