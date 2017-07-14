Man kills ex on eve of separation hearing (2)

Siena
14/07/2017
Siena, July 14 - An Italian man stabbed his ex-wife to death in the Montepulciano house she was working as a carer in, on the eve of a hearing in separation proceedings. The 56-year-old factory worker snatched up a kitchen knife and pursued his ex, a 42-year-old Romanian, through the house before inflicting wounds from which she died in hospital, police said. After long talks over the phone, the man, originally from Catania but resident in Chiusi, agreed to give himself up at the local Carabinieri barracks.
