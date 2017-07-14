Raggi quizzed by police for 4 hrs (2)

Rome
14/07/2017
Rome, July 14 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was quizzed by police for four hours Thursday in two appointments probes. "I'm confident of justice, there were no irregularities" said the first citizen after answering questions about the appointment of Salvatore Romeo as her political secretary and Renato Marra as Rome tourism chief. Prosecutors told Raggi they had wound up their probe into suspected abuse of office and making false statements, usually a prelude to pressing charges. "The talks were very cordial, in fact it was me who requested them," said Raggi. Raggi told a press conference recently that she had acted "in good faith" in the two appointments for which she may face trial and "I will explain my motives to the magistrates". She said her 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo had "urged me to carry on".
