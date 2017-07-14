Wildfires still raging across south, 2 dead in Calabria

Rome
14/07/2017
Rome, July 14 - Wildfires were still raging across southern Italy Friday including on Mt Vesuvius near Naples where the army is helping fire crews. Two men died in Calabria while trying to put out the fires Thursday. Many of the fires are linked to arson and Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe has brought down the wrath of God on "those who kill the environment". An arsonist was arrested near Rome Friday. Civil Protection chief Fabrizio Curcio called for stiffer penalties for arsonists. Justice Undersecretary Cosimo Maria Ferri said they were already strong but the government was ready to raise them. About 1,000 people were evacuated because of encroaching fires in the Gallura area of Sardinia Friday. Some 44 fires were active in the Cosenza area of Calabria but the situation there was said to be improving slightly.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online