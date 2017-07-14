Rome

Wildfires still raging across south, 2 dead in Calabria

Rome, July 14 - Wildfires were still raging across southern Italy Friday including on Mt Vesuvius near Naples where the army is helping fire crews. Two men died in Calabria while trying to put out the fires Thursday. Many of the fires are linked to arson and Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe has brought down the wrath of God on "those who kill the environment". An arsonist was arrested near Rome Friday. Civil Protection chief Fabrizio Curcio called for stiffer penalties for arsonists. Justice Undersecretary Cosimo Maria Ferri said they were already strong but the government was ready to raise them. About 1,000 people were evacuated because of encroaching fires in the Gallura area of Sardinia Friday. Some 44 fires were active in the Cosenza area of Calabria but the situation there was said to be improving slightly.

