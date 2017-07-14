Murder-suicide in Rome (2)

Rome
14/07/2017
Rome, July 14 - There was a suspected murder-suicide in Rome Friday after an elderly couple were found dead in the upscale Monteverde district. The 79-year-old husband killed himself by jumping from their fifth-floor flat while the 81-year-old wife dead on the floor, her head wrapped in a plastic bag. The couple were said to have had a series of health problems.
