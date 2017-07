3 probed, 21 works seized in fake Modigliani case (2)

Genoa, July 14 - Italian police on Friday placed three people under investigation and seized 21 works in a probe into allegedly fake Modiglianis put on show in Genoa's Palazzo Ducale recently. The probe started after a complaint from Tuscan art collector Carlo Pepi, who raised doubts about the authenticity and provenance of some of the works on show. Police appointed their own expert, Mariastella Margozzi, who confirmed Pepi's views. "We are the injured party", Palazzo Ducale said in a statement.