Rome

FIOM gets first woman leader (2)

Francesca Re David replaces Landini

Rome, July 14 - The militant FIOM engineering workers' union got its first woman head Friday as Francesca Re David was elected chief with 90% of the votes, replacing outgoing and long-time head Maurizio Landini. FIOM has waged many union battles over the eyars and Landini clashed several times with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne.

