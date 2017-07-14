FIOM gets first woman leader (2)

Rome
14/07/2017
Rome, July 14 - The militant FIOM engineering workers' union got its first woman head Friday as Francesca Re David was elected chief with 90% of the votes, replacing outgoing and long-time head Maurizio Landini. FIOM has waged many union battles over the eyars and Landini clashed several times with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne.
Le altre notizie
