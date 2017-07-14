Caglari

Man batters girlfriend, kills self thinking her dead (2)

In Cagliari

Man batters girlfriend, kills self thinking her dead (2)

Caglari, July 14 - An Italian man battered his girlfriend bloody early Thursday and then committed suicide when he thought she was dead, police said Friday. Riccardo Manau, 25, threw himself off a highway bridge and died in Cagliari while his girlfriend, 26-year-old Manuela Picci, is in a drug-induced coma at the Sardinian capital's Brotzu Hospital. The altercation and attack took place in the couple's car near the city soccer stadium. The man hit her several times in the face, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Op. Scala Reale, le foto degli arrestati

Op. Scala Reale, le foto degli arrestati

Incendio Parco della Sila, preso un piromane

Incendio Parco della Sila, trovato il responsabile

Messina, autoerotismo in strada, denunciato 31enne

Messina, autoerotismo in strada, denunciato 31enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33