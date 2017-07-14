Man batters girlfriend, kills self thinking her dead (2)

Caglari
14/07/2017
Caglari, July 14 - An Italian man battered his girlfriend bloody early Thursday and then committed suicide when he thought she was dead, police said Friday. Riccardo Manau, 25, threw himself off a highway bridge and died in Cagliari while his girlfriend, 26-year-old Manuela Picci, is in a drug-induced coma at the Sardinian capital's Brotzu Hospital. The altercation and attack took place in the couple's car near the city soccer stadium. The man hit her several times in the face, police said.
