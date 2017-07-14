Inflation slows to 1.2% in June (2)

Rome

Rome, July 14 - Italy's inflation rate fell to 1.2% in June from 1.4% in May, its lowest since January, ISTAT said in definitive data Friday. The consumer price index fell 0.1% on a monthly basis. The rate was 1.9% in April. ISTAT said the drop was led by food and energy products, while transport prices were up. "Underlying inflation rose from 0.7% in May to 0.9% in June," the statistics agency added. The so-called inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods rose 0.7% in June compared to 1.6% in May. Italian inflation has been see-sawing over the past year.

