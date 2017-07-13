Magister Giotto opens in Venice, Marini in Pistoia

(by Nicoletta Castagni) Rome, July 13 - Two major exhibitions open in Italy this weekend, one celebrating the genius of Giotto in Venice and the other the Tuscan master Marino Marini in Pistoia. The lagoon city marks the 750th anniversary of the birth of Giotto with an exhibition opening Thursday and running until November 5 in the monumental spaces of the Scuola Grande della Misericordia. It is the first of three shows comprising the Magister trilogy dedicated to the most important masters of Italian art and will be followed by exhibitions on Casanova and Neoclassicism in summer 2018 and Raffaello Sanzio in 2019. The Magister Giotto exhibition in Venice uses art, music, narration and technology to take visitors on a journey through Giotto's life and work. This included his Franciscan stories in Assisi, the Scrovegni chapel in Padua and his crucifixes and other works in Florence, before ending with the modern European Space Agency's 1986 Giotto mission designed to study Comet P/Halley, which appears in his world-famous fresco 'Adoration of the Magi' in the Scrovegni chapel. 'Marino nell'immagine di Aurelio Amendola (1968-1975)' opens in Pistoia's Palazzo Tau on July 16 with a show of photographs of the Tuscan sculptor taken by the 'artists' photographer' Aurelio Amendola. The exhibition sheds light on the work and daily life of Marino Marini, and also on Amendola's special skill at narrating art through photography. It anticipates a large retrospective dedicated to Marini opening at Palazzo Fabroni on September 16. Lastly, photographs by Franco Fontana go on show in 'Paesaggi' (Landscapes) from Thursday until October 23 in the mediaeval courtyard of Palazzo Madama in Turin. The exhibition pays homage to the Modenese photographer with 25 pictures from the UniCredit Art Collection focusing on his use of colour. photo: the frescoed ceiling of the Scrovegni Chapel