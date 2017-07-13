Cycling: Aru takes Tour lead (4)

Rome, July 13 - Italy's Fabio Aru on Thursday took the leader's yellow jersey after the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 214.5-km leg from Pau to Peyragudes. The Sardinian ace came third and is now six seconds ahead of ex leader and three-time winner Chris Froome of Britain. Stage winner Romain Bardet of France is third, 25 seconds back. It is the first time an Italian is in yellow since Vincenzo Nibali won the Tour in 2014. Aru surged past Froome on the final climb in the Tour's first Pyrenean visit. "You have to try in life," said Aru. "I tried today, 300 metres from the finish: it was a tough uphill kick but I stuck it out. This jersey is an undescribable emotion, the maximum for a rider. I was missing the yellow jersey after wearing the pink one at the Giro d'Italia and the red one on the Vuelta". Froome said: "My legs weren't there at the end but there's still a lot of race to go". He congratulated Bardet "for his beautiful win", and also Aru.