Alitalia sees 200 bn red in first 2 mths of 2017 (3)

Rome, July 13 - Alitalia lost 200 million euros in the first two months of 2017, sources said Wednesday. This was just under half of the losses the ailing former Italian flag-carrier suffered in the whole of 2016. Alitalia is in the hands of special commissioners and undergoing painful restructuring while seeking investors. Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary said three weeks ago the Irish budget airline would be interested in buying Alitalia if its commissioners make "major changes and restructuring". He said that if this was not the case, "we're not interested". The CEO said Ryanair would only buy if they can get a majority of the troubled Italian airline, saying Etihad was already "out of the game". O'Leary added that "we're not interested in buying possible slots". As for the changes needed, O'Leary said it was a question of "doing very simple things", including "tearing up the deal with Air France, renegotiating the airport deals with (Rome airport company) ADR, where Alitalia is currently paying very high costs, revising the leasing contracts and cutting the number of staff because the company doesn't need all those extra people".