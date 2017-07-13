Reserved access to St Mark's Square to be trialled (2)

Venice, July 13 - Booking access to St Mark's Square in Venice is to be trialled later this year, local officials said Thursday. There will not be a set limit on access but entry will have to be reserved, according to the new scheme, aimed at reducing chronic overcrowding in Venice's most iconic square. Officials said the new system would be tried out "by the end of the year". Venice has been looking at various ways of cutting the crowds, including a visitor cap and charging entrance fees.