Rome

Cycling: Aru takes Tour lead (3)

Leads Froome by six seconds

Cycling: Aru takes Tour lead (3)

Rome, July 13 - Italy's Fabio Aru on Thursday took the leader's yellow jersey after the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 214.5-km leg from Pau to Peyragudes. The Sardinian ace came third and is now six seconds ahead of ex leader and three-time winner Chris Froome of Britain. Stage winner Romain Bardet of France is third, 25 seconds back. It is the first time an Italian is in yellow since Vincenzo Nibali won the Tour in 2014. Aru surged past Froome on the final climb in the Tour's first Pyrenean visit. "You have to try in life," said Aru. "I tried today, 300 metres from the finish: it was a tough uphill kick but I stuck it out. This jersey is an undescribable emotion, the maximum for a rider. I was missing the yellow jersey after wearing the pink one at the Giro d'Italia and the red one on the Vuelta".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono
dal carcere di Barcellona

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

di Domenico Berte'

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

di Marialucia Conistabile

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33