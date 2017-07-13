Rome

Area burned in a month the size of all last year (3)

26,000 hectares up in smoke, half in Sicily - Legambiente report

Area burned in a month the size of all last year (3)

Rome, July 13 - Wildfires, many of them caused by arson, have burned an area of 26,000 hectares in the last month, almost the same (93.8%) of the woodland that went up in smoke all last year, environmental group Legambiente said in its Fire Dossier Thursday. Half of the burned surface area, 13,000 hectares, is in Sicily. Fires have been raging all over Sicily and about 600 holidaymakers had to take to boats Wednesday to escape an encroaching blaze near Trapani. The army has been called in to help fight fires on Vesuvius and Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe has called down God's condemnation of the arsonists. Two people died in brush fires in Calabria Thursday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono
dal carcere di Barcellona

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

di Domenico Berte'

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

di Marialucia Conistabile

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33