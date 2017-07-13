Man drank acid in grief over mother's death

July 13 - An Italian man probably drank a deadly dose of acid in a fit of grief over the loss of his mother who died after hitting her head in a fall, police said after an autopsy on the bodies Thursday. It was initially reported that Giuseppe Bordoni, a 47-year-old with psychiatric problems, killed 83-year-old Santina Bianchini at San Severino Marche by hitting her over the head with a kitchen implement that was found next to her body. Bordoni died in a Macerata hospital after drinking the hydrochloric acid.