July 13

Man drank acid in grief over mother's death

In Marche

Man drank acid in grief over mother's death

July 13 - An Italian man probably drank a deadly dose of acid in a fit of grief over the loss of his mother who died after hitting her head in a fall, police said after an autopsy on the bodies Thursday. It was initially reported that Giuseppe Bordoni, a 47-year-old with psychiatric problems, killed 83-year-old Santina Bianchini at San Severino Marche by hitting her over the head with a kitchen implement that was found next to her body. Bordoni died in a Macerata hospital after drinking the hydrochloric acid.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono
dal carcere di Barcellona

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

di Domenico Berte'

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

di Marialucia Conistabile

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33