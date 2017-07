9 cleared of Borsellino bombing (2)

Catania, July 13 - A Catania appeals court on Thursday cleared nine people of the 1992 car bombing that killed anti-Mafia judge Paolo Borsellino and five members of his police detail, after new evidence from Mafia informant Gaspare Spatuzza. The convicted mafiosi cleared of involvement in the July 1991 bombing were Gaetano Murana, Giuseppe Orofino, Cosimo Vernengo, Natale Gambino, Salvatore Profeta, Giuseppe La Mattina, Gaetano Scotto, Vincenzo Scarantino and Salvatore Candura. Borsellino was killed by a massive car bomb outside his mother's home in Palermo two months after his friend and colleague Giovanni Falcone was killed along with his wife and three escorts by a bomb on the highway from Palermo to Punta Raisi Airport.