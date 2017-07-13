Beach venue owner probed for Fascism

Chioggia
13/07/2017
Chioggia, July 13 - Venice prosecutors are probing the owner of a beach establishment at the nearby resort of Chioggia over pro-Fascism signs, rightwing populist Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday. Salvini condemned the move, saying "people should be allowed to carry on with their daily work". The move comes after reports of images sympathetic to Fascism and Benito Mussolini at Chioggia's Playa Punta Canna establishment caused a furore. The establishment's owner, Gianni Scarpa, was ordered to "abstain from the further release of messages against democracy". Partisans association ANPI was among those calling for the licence of 64-year-old Scarpa, who allegedly gave Fascist-like speeches at the venue, to be revoked.
