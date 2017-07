Dead baby girl had measles (2)

Rome, July 13 - A 16-month-old girl who died in Rome's Bambino Gesù Hospital on June 28 had measles, the Vatican-owned hospital said Thursday. It said she was admitted with other conditions but tests are being made to see if measles contributed to her death. Confirmation that the girl had measles came today from the Higher Health Institute, the hospital said. The girl's condition had steadily improved during her stay only to take a swift downturn before her death, sources said.