Area burned in a month the size of all last year (2)

Rome, July 13 - Wildfires, many of them caused by arson, have burned an area of 26,000 hectares in the last month, almost the same (93.8%) of the woodland that went up in smoke all last year, environmental group Legambiente said in its Fire Dossier Thursday. Half of the burned surface area, 13,000 hectares, is in Sicily. Fires have been raging all over Sicily and about 600 holidaymakers had to take to boats Wednesday to escape an encroaching blaze near Trapani. The army has been called in to help fight fires on Vesuvius and Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe has called down God's condemnation of the arsonists.