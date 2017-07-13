Charlie's parents leave hearing in row with judge (2)

Rome, July 13 - The parents of terminally ill 11-month-old British boy Charlie Gard walked out of a High Court hearing on possible new treatment Thursday after a row with the judge over what they said in a hearing three months ago, Sky News reported. The hearing is set to say whether experimental protocols drawn up at a New York hospital and at the Vatican's Bambino Gesù Hospital have a chance of offering Charlie any hope. Observers say the US hospital, New-York Presybterian Hospital/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, has a better chance of securing a transfer from London's Great Ormond Street. An Italian pro-life activist, MP Gian Luigi Gigli, said the British judges were being "ridiculous" in "measuring the size of Charlie's brain to see if it has grown", a sign that he has not suffered irreparable brain damage from his incurable genetic condition.