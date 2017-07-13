Woman dragged by metro train (2)

Rome, July 13 - A 43-year-old Roman woman was in serious condition in hospital after being dragged a few metres by a metro train at Termini Station after getting trapped in the doors with her shopping bags Wednesday. Passengers activated the emergency brake after the woman just failed to jump on to the moving train. The B line was interrupted for hours. Tests were being carried out Thursday on the doors' closure system. Police were examining CCTV footage of the incident.