Rome

Woman dragged by metro train (2)

In serious condition after getting trapped in doors

Woman dragged by metro train (2)

Rome, July 13 - A 43-year-old Roman woman was in serious condition in hospital after being dragged a few metres by a metro train at Termini Station after getting trapped in the doors with her shopping bags Wednesday. Passengers activated the emergency brake after the woman just failed to jump on to the moving train. The B line was interrupted for hours. Tests were being carried out Thursday on the doors' closure system. Police were examining CCTV footage of the incident.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono
dal carcere di Barcellona

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

di Domenico Berte'

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

di Marialucia Conistabile

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33