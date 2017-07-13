Rome

Alitalia sees 200 bn red in first 2 mths of 2017 (2)

Almost half whole of 2016 losses

Alitalia sees 200 bn red in first 2 mths of 2017 (2)

Rome, July 13 - Alitalia lost 200 million euros in the first two months of 2017, sources said Wednesday. This was just under half of the losses the ailing former Italian flag-carrier suffered in the whole of 2016. Alitalia is in the hands of special commissioners and undergoing painful restructuring while seeking investors. Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary said three weeks ago the Irish budget airline would be interested in buying Alitalia if its commissioners make "major changes and restructuring". He said that if this was not the case, "we're not interested". The CEO said Ryanair would only buy if they can get a majority of the troubled Italian airline, saying Etihad was already "out of the game". O'Leary added that "we're not interested in buying possible slots".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono
dal carcere di Barcellona

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

di Domenico Berte'

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

di Marialucia Conistabile

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33