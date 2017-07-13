Pact agst traffickers Minniti tells Libya mayors (5)

Cairo, July 13 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti told southern Libyan mayors Thursday "let's make a pact to free our lands of (migrant) traffickers, together no goal is beyond us," according to a tweet from the Italian embassy in Tripoli. Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj said "we will do our all to ease the pressure on the Italian coasts" where migrants from Libya land. Italy is trying to get the EU to share the burden of migrant reception, saying one country cannot be left to cope alone. It has drafted a code of conduct for migrant-rescuing NGO ships but its calls for migrants to land in other countries have been ignored. On Wednesday Premier Paolo Gentiloni met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron who, despite offering verbal support, made no concessions to Italy in the migrant emergency. Macrons, in particular, said economic migrants cannot be taken in like refugees - prompting Gentiloni to retort they could not just be ignored. Some 80% of the migrants arriving in Italy are said to be economic migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. Some 85,000 migrants arrived in Italy in the last six months, EU border agency Frontex said Thursday, a rise of 21% on the same period last year. Some 24,800 came in June alone, an 8% rise on May, Frontex said. The flow on the central Mediterranean route through Libya was mostly composed of Nigerians and Guineans in June, it said. In the first six months of the year Nigerians led Bangladeshis, Guineans and Ivorians, according to the EU border agency. Some 4,100 migrants were rescued off Libya Wednesday, the Coast Guard said Thursday, saying it coordinated 20 separate operations. Thousands more followed Thursday. Arrivals are projected to keep at their present high rate due to good weather over the coming months. Former premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi has spurred criticism by borrowing a traditional slogan of the anti-migrant Northern League, "let's help them in their homes", and proposing a cap on migrant numbers, without which he would deny funding to the EU. A recent Rome meeting with ministers from countries including Niger, Chad and Mali earmarked hundreds of millions of euros to help boost the economies of migrant origin countries so that the ceaseless flows might be stemmed. In its 11-point code of conduct for migrant NGO ships performing rescues off Libya, Italy would introduce a ban on phoning "to facilitate the departure of boats carrying migrants", the obligation to allow police aboard and a requirement to have a technical certification to carry out rescues. Those who refuse to sign the code may not get authorisation to access Italian ports. The first rule is the "absolute prohibition" for humanitarian ships to enter Libyan waters, which can only be reached "if there is a clear danger for human life at sea". The NGOs are then asked not to make phone calls or send luminous signals to facilitate the departure and the embarkation of boats carrying migrants, with "the obvious intention of not facilitating contacts with traffickers". Among the other obligations is that of not transporting migrants on other ships, be they Italian or belonging to international organisations, except in an emergency situation. And after rescues the NGO ships "will have to complete the operation by taking the migrants to a safe port". They are further asked not to hinder search and rescue (SAR) operations by the Libyan Coast Guard, to make known the funding sources for their rescue activities, and to notify their flag-flying country's maritime coordination centre of the intervention, "so that this State is informed on the ship's activities and can assume responsibility also for the purposes of maritime safety". Italy's partners have provisionally agreed to the code as part of efforts to share the burden of the central Mediterranean migrant emergency.