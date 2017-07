Pact agst traffickers Minniti tells Libya mayors (3)

Cairo, July 13 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti told southern Libyan mayors Thursday "let's make a pact to free our lands of (migrant) traffickers, together no goal is beyond us," according to a tweet from the Italian embassy in Tripoli. Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj said "we will do our all to ease the pressure on the Italian coasts" where migrants from Libya land. Italy is trying to get the EU to share the burden of migrant reception, saying one country cannot be left to cope alone. It has drafted a code of conduct for migrant-rescuing NGO ships but its calls for migrants to land in other countries have been ignored.