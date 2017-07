Vatican court indicts ex-Bambino Gesù chiefs (3)

Vatican City, July 13 - The Vatican court on Thursday indicted former Bambino Gesù Hospital Foundation President Giuseppe Profiti and ex-treasurer Massimo Spina for allegedly using foundation funds to pay for improvements to the luxury apartment of former Secretary of State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone. The first hearing will be on July 18, the Vatican press room said. The pair are charged with using 422,000 euros "for completely extra-institutional purposes" in restructuring Bertone's central Roman flat.