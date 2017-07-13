Army fights Vesuvius fires (2)

Naples
13/07/2017
Naples, July 13 - Italian army units have moved in to help fight huge arson-linked wildfires that have been raging on Mt Vesuvius for two days. Major Carlo Bianchi told ANSA "last night we blocked all the access roads to the National Park and we are patrolling the territory to flag new fires and stop any arsonists". The army moved in after a request from Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti. Meanwhile three French fire-fighting headed to Italy "to help our Italian colleagues" battle wildfires across the south of the country, European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said Thursday, saying they had been mobilised after the Italian civil protection department made an official request to the EU yesterday.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case
di Domenico Berte'
Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online