Army fights Vesuvius fires (2)

Naples, July 13 - Italian army units have moved in to help fight huge arson-linked wildfires that have been raging on Mt Vesuvius for two days. Major Carlo Bianchi told ANSA "last night we blocked all the access roads to the National Park and we are patrolling the territory to flag new fires and stop any arsonists". The army moved in after a request from Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti. Meanwhile three French fire-fighting headed to Italy "to help our Italian colleagues" battle wildfires across the south of the country, European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said Thursday, saying they had been mobilised after the Italian civil protection department made an official request to the EU yesterday.