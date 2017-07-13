Naples

Army fights Vesuvius fires (2)

Three French planes come to Italy's aid

Army fights Vesuvius fires (2)

Naples, July 13 - Italian army units have moved in to help fight huge arson-linked wildfires that have been raging on Mt Vesuvius for two days. Major Carlo Bianchi told ANSA "last night we blocked all the access roads to the National Park and we are patrolling the territory to flag new fires and stop any arsonists". The army moved in after a request from Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti. Meanwhile three French fire-fighting headed to Italy "to help our Italian colleagues" battle wildfires across the south of the country, European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said Thursday, saying they had been mobilised after the Italian civil protection department made an official request to the EU yesterday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

di Domenico Berte'

Tre detenuti evadono dal carcere di Barcellona

Tre detenuti evadono
dal carcere di Barcellona

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

Irreperibile nella terra delle cosche

di Marialucia Conistabile

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Droga e armi tra Messina, Reggio e Vibo, dieci arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33