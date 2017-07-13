Gentiloni says banking system recovering,no gifts to bankers (2)

Rome, July 13 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the Italian banking system was getting stronger again thanks to a series of government-sponsored rescues and those operations had not seen any gifts to bankers. He also said Italy was not seeking any "discount" in its request for budget flexibility from Brussels. Gentiloni said "there are the conditions for credit to regain vigour, helping solve the residual difficulties still present in the (banking) sector". He said that "thanks to the banking system and the operations made by the government I think the sector has overcome its biggest difficulties, as the markets and the EU recognise". Gentiloni denied there had been any "presents to bankers" in the State's recent rescues of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza. He said such claims were "facile demagoguery". The premier described the "intervention to safeguard savings" as "just and dutiful". Finally, in his speech at the inauguration of a new BNL HQ in Rome, Gentiloni said "we are very satisfied that the (European) Commission is aware in revising its positions on flexibility. "It's not a petition to have a little discount by us Italians but the request of seven countries", he stressed. The premier added: "I'm happy that the Commission is lending an ear".