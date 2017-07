Italy civil service oldest in OECD (2)

Rome, July 13 - Italian civil servants are the oldest in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, an OCED report said Thursday. Civil servants above the age of 55 in the Bel Paese are 45% of total compared to an OECD average of 24%, it said. The OECD said the rate of over-55 workers rose from 31% to 45% since 2010. In the OECD area, 18% of civil servants are under the age of 34, it said. More women are employed in the public than private sector, the OECD added. photo: Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia