85,000 migrants in Italy in 6 mths, up 21% - Frontex (2)

Brussels, 13 - Some 85,000 migrants arrived in Italy in the last six months, EU border agency Frontex said Thursday, a rise of 21% on the same period last year. Some 24,800 came in June alone, an 8% rise on May, Frontex said. The flow on the central Mediterranean route through Libya was mostly composed of Nigerians and Guineans in June, it said. In the first six months of the year Nigerians led Bangladeshis, Guineans and Ivorians.