4,100 migrants saved off Libya Wednesday (2)

Rome, July 13 - Some 4,100 migrants were rescued off Libya Wednesday, the Coast Guard said Thursday, saying it coordinated 20 operations. On Wednesday, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that progress on migrants was "insufficient". Macron said France had not always done its bit but insisted that economic migrants could not be treated like refugees. Interior Minister Marco Minniti is in Tripoli today to see mayors from the south of the country.